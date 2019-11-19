International Development News
Development News Edition

CS,DMK MP appear before SC panel hearing 'Murasoli' land issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:09 IST
CS,DMK MP appear before SC panel hearing 'Murasoli' land issue

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Tuesday held a hearing here in connection with an allegation that the premises housing DMK Tamil daily 'Murasoli' here was a Panchami category land that was assigned to the Scheduled Caste people. State Chief Secretary (CS) K Shanmugam, who was summoned by the panel last week, appeared before it, while the DMK was represented by its Organisation Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi.

The NCSC had earlier summoned Managing Director of Murasoli Trust Udhayanidhi Stalin to appear before it. The panel had organised the hearing following a representation from state BJP secretary R Srinivasan in the matter seeking appropriate action and the petitioner was also asked by the panel to be present.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Bharathi, also one of the trustees, said both the Chief Secretary and Srinivasan sought more time. "Srinivasan, who filed the complaint, sought more time...he did not file any documents," he said, adding, the burden of proof lies on the complainant.

However, the DMK side came with "proof" in this matter, he added. He also questioned whether the NCSC can hold such a hearing since it was a "quasi-judicial body." Saying the DMK had all proof in this matter,he indicated the party would file defamation case against both the BJP functionary as well as PMK founder S Ramadoss, who had also highlighted the issue.

The land row's genesis can be traced to an allegation by PMK that a government students hostel for the SCs had functioned at the same location where 'Murasoli' came up later. It was alleged that this piece of land originally came under the Panchami classification, which was denied by the DMK.

Over a hundred years ago, the British India government had allotted lands (Panchami land) to Scheduled Caste people to help improve their lot. Seeking to rebut the allegation, DMK chief M K Stalin had released a 'patta' for the Murasoli land and Ramadoss had sought the original parent documents and the accusation and counter accusation continued..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

FCI's total borrowing at Rs 2.19 lakh cr on Oct 31: Govt

The Food Corporation of India FCI, Governments nodal agency to procure and distribute foodgrains, had a total borrowing of Rs 2.19 lakh crore at October-end, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Out of the total borrowing, Rs 1.91 lakh crore...

Cabinet likely to consider proposal to bring down its stake below 51 pc in CPSEs soon

The Union Cabinet will soon consider a proposal to bring down government stake in central public sector enterprises CPSEs to below 51 per cent even while retaining the state control, sources said. Besides, the Cabinet headed by Prime Minist...

Odisha Assembly speaker says 'sorry' for not allowing LoP to

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday expressed regret for adjourning the House the previous day when Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik was speaking on the mysterious death of a woman panchayat official. The speakers action h...

Sena MLAs, leaders to meet on Friday as govt talks drag on

Amid cautious approach by the NCP -Congress over government formation in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has called a meeting of all its MLAs and senior leaders here on November 22, said a party leader on Tuesday. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019