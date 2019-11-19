International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Convicted ex-PM Sharif leaves Pakistan for medical treatment in London

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:44 IST
UPDATE 2-Convicted ex-PM Sharif leaves Pakistan for medical treatment in London
Representative image Image Credit: Sharif, who is serving seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, was rushed to a hospital Tuesday after he complained of heart-related complications. He was later discharged from the hospital and taken back to jail following the medical tests. (Wikipedia)

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan on Tuesday in an air ambulance to seek medical treatment in London, his party said, a month after the three-time premier was released on bail from a seven-year prison sentence for corruption. Sharif, 69, was accompanied by his younger brother and personal physician, leaders of his Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Party said.

Despite the convictions for corruption, Sharif remains popular among many Pakistanis, and his health has dominated newspaper front pages and TV channels in recent weeks. "Thank God that he has left for the medical treatment he needs urgently," Ahsan Iqbal, a senior PML-N lawmaker, said.

"Nawaz Sharif will go to Boston after going through a detailed checkup in London. During his travel, he will stay in Doha for two hours," Sharif's close aide Pervaiz Rashid told Reuters. Until recently, Sharif has consistently said he had no wish to leave the country, preferring to stay and fight for his political survival.

Sharif's third term as prime minister ran from 2013 to 2017, when he has removed the Supreme Court amid revelations over his personal wealth. Subsequently convicted of corruption, Sharif has consistently denied the accusations, claiming they were politically motivated and blaming the country's generals for directing the judges to bring him down. The military denies interfering in politics.

On Oct. 25, Sharif was granted bail and he obtained court clearance to leave the country for medical treatment. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who enjoys military backing, came to power promising an anti-graft campaign and to bring back billions of dollars allegedly squirreled abroad by corrupt politicians.

Another main opposition leader Asif Ali Zardari, former president and spouse of the late former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, is also under arrest on corruption charges, which he denies. Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is his political heir, is also on bail in another alleged corruption inquiry and barred from traveling abroad.

Khan has said he was ready to let Sharif seek treatment on humanitarian grounds. But the court rejected Khan's demand that Sharif provides an indemnity bond to give surety that he will return to continue his jail term. "I hope he comes back, but I don't expect that he will," Khan's cabinet minister Fawad Chaudhry told a news conference.

Court documents seen by Reuters showed Sharif was only allowed to leave for medical treatment after agreeing to a series of conditions preventing him from seeking exile. Under the court's terms, Sharif should return in four weeks if his doctors found him fit, and he is required to submit medical reports notarized by Pakistan's embassy in London. Sharif has been a central figure in Pakistan's turbulent politics for three decades, repeatedly clashing with the powerful military, most notably over his desire for better relations with India and over Islamist militant groups that the army allegedly uses as proxies to destabilize neighboring countries.

In 1999, Sharif was overthrown by a military coup that brought army chief General Pervez Musharraf to power. Sharif subsequently went into exile in Saudi Arabia, before returning to Pakistan in 2007 as Musharraf's grip on power began to slip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...

Helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders in Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders, including children above the age of four years, and directed the state government to inform people about the new rule by issuing notifications and insta...

UPDATE 2-Russia balks at Turkish idea of new Syrian military operation

Russia said on Tuesday it was bewildered by a Turkish pledge to conduct a new military operation in northern Syria if the area was not cleared of people Ankara calls terrorists, warning that any such move would damage efforts to stabilize t...

Yemen rebels seize two S. Korean, one Saudi vessel

Yemens Iran-aligned rebels seized a Saudi-flagged tug and two South Korean vessels at the weekend, the insurgents and Seoul officials said on Tuesday. The incident follows a lull in Huthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as one Riyadh official said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019