Cong reschedules 'Bharat Bachao rally' at Ramlila Maidan, to be held on Dec 14 now

The Congress' mega 'Bharat Bachao rally' in the national capital against the Centre's "anti-people policies", which was scheduled on November 30, will now be held on December 14, the party announced on Tuesday. The Congress had said on Saturday that its district-level and state-level agitations against the Centre's policies would culminate in a "massive rally" at Ramlila Maidan here on November 30.

"It has been decided to reschedule the date of "Bharat Bachao Rally" on Saturday, the 14th December, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi(sic)," Congress' general secretary, organization, K C Venugopal said in a tweet. The party had plans to hold agitations in various parts of the country till November 25, during which it would take out protests to highlight the "failures" of the BJP-led government.

The opposition party is looking to corner the government on issues such as "economic slowdown and unemployment". The Congress had held a meeting of its general secretaries, chiefs of its frontal organisations', department heads, state unit chiefs and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders on Saturday to decide on its plans for protests against the government.

The party's state unit presidents and CLP leaders had said that in majority of the places -- more than 60 per cent of the country -- they had successfully held agitations at district and state levels.

