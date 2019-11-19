International Development News
Development News Edition

Mamata warns against minority extremism, Owaisi hits back

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 19:45 IST
Mamata warns against minority extremism, Owaisi hits back

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned against "minority extremism" in an obvious attack on the AIMIM, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back on Tuesday, saying Muslims in the TMC chief's state are ranked "worst" on development indicators. Marking a shift in her rhetoric on religious extremism, Banerjee had, at an event in Cooch Behar on Monday, asked people to refrain from listening to "minority extremists" who have their base in Hyderabad, apparently targeting Owaisi, a Lok Sabha MP from that city.

Without naming the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM), Banerjee said, "There are some extremists among the minorities. They have their base in Hyderabad. Don't listen to them. Don't trust these forces". The TMC boss's comments did not go down well with Owaisi, who is seeking to expand his party's realm of influence beyond Hyderabad to other states.

"When arrogance gets to your head you make nonsensical, baseless statements. She is making these statements because she is frustrated...because she is losing ground...and she has demeaned all the Muslims who have voted for her," Owaisi said in New Delhi. He said neither he went to West Bengal to campaign during the Lok Sabha polls and nor his party fielded a candidate.

"It's not religious extremism to say that Bengal's Muslims have one of the worst human development indicators of any minority," he earlier wrote on Twitter. When asked by a TV news channel whether he hoped to extend AIMIM's influence in West Bengal, the Hyderabad MP said his party has already been working in the state for a year- and-half.

"I have to contest election if I believe in democracy. I have to contest election if I have to realise my constitutional rights....to stop these opportunistic parties who have used Muslims to be in power," he asserted.

He said Banerjee's statement only reinforced the fact that AIMIM has become a "formidable force" in the state. Bengal has a sizeable Muslim electorate and the BJP, which has emerged as the main challenger to the TMC after the Lok Sabha polls, has often alleged that Banerjee and her party's "appeasement policy" had led to the "rise of minority extremism" in the state.

For years, the AIMIM's influence was limited to the old Hyderabad city before it forayed into Maharashtra and two of its candidates won the assembly elections from there in 2014. The party now has a Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra and it recently pocketed the Muslim dominated Kishanganj seat in Bihar in a bypoll to make its maiden entry into the state assembly..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Hey, big spender! UK debt to pile up under election promises

Whether Brexit purists or radical socialists win Britains election next month, a deluge of fresh debt is set to bloat the countrys 1.6 trillion pound 2.1 trillion government bond pile.But the permutations around the Dec. 12 election - and t...

UPDATE 1-U.S. support for Israeli settlements renews focus on core issue in Mideast conflict

Israels ruling right-wing government on Tuesday moved swiftly to embrace Washingtons backing for Israeli settlements, even as Palestinians and Arab leaders said it was a threat to the international rule of law. Mondays announcement by Secre...

Tennis-Argentina overpower Chile in Davis Cup opener

Argentina secured an unassailable 2-0 lead over Chile in their opening group stage tie of the revamped Davis Cup in Madrid on Tuesday, courtesy spotless performances in their singles matches. The International Tennis Federation has faced cr...

UPDATE 2-Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years

A Swedish prosecutor dropped an investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, ending the near decade-old case that had sent the anti-secrecy campaigner into hiding in Londons Ecuadorian embassy to avoid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019