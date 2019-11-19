International Development News
Naidu expresses concern over protests by Opposition members in Rajya Sabha

Naidu expresses concern over protests by Opposition members in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his concern on Tuesday over protests by opposition members seeking suspension of House proceedings to take up a debate on the JNU students' protest issue, even though he had agreed for a discussion on the matter later. According to official sources, Naidu expressed his concern at a meeting with opposition leaders who met him to enquire about the reason for adjourning the House till 2 pm, soon after it met at 11 am.

Protest by opposition members was of particular concern as it came a day after the House had a discussion on its significance, with members from various parties speaking on the matter, Naidu told them. "The chairman said we don't want the country to see such scenes the very next day, and asked members to see that the House is allowed to function normally so that we can discuss any issue," an official source said quoting Naidu.

After this meeting, the House got off to a smooth start at 2 pm, taking up the Jallianwala Bagh bill for consideration and passing. It was passed later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

