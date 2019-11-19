Rajasthan MP raises issue of attack on him

Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal, a BJP ally, on Tuesday sought to raise in Lok Sabha an issue of breach of his privilege but was denied by Speaker Om Birla, citing rules. The Lok Sabha Speaker cited the rules to assert that parliamentarians can write to him about these matters but cannot speak on them in the House.

Beniwal later said that he has written to the Speaker. He said he and Union minister Kailash Choudhary were attacked on November 12 on their way to attend a programme in Barmer.

Police personnel at the spot took no action and no FIR has been lodged even though shots were fired in the air and their cavalcade was attacked, he wrote in a letter to the Speaker. Asserting that it is an issue of break of his priviledge, Beniwal asked the Speaker to ensure that strict action is taken against officials concerned.

It is for the Speaker to decide if an issue raised by a member warrants consideration by the privilege committee of the House.

