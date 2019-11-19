International Development News
Public holiday for Pithoragarh assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  Updated: 19-11-2019 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 20:25 IST
A public holiday has been declared in the Pithoragarh assembly constituency area in Uttarakhand for the bypoll scheduled next week, a state government notification issued on Tuesday stated. All educational institutions, industrial units, commercial establishments, administrative, non-administrative institutions, banks and treasuries located in Pithoragarh constituency will observe a holiday next Monday, the notification stated.

The holiday is being declared to enable eligible voters to participate in the poll process, it stated. The by-election to the seat in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand was necessitated after the death of sitting MLA and cabinet minister Prakash Pant.

Among the candidates contesting the seat are BJP's Chandra Pant, who is the widow of Prakash Pant, and the Congress' Anju Lunthi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

