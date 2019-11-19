International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-'A fevered rush to target and remove a president': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 20:44 IST
FACTBOX-'A fevered rush to target and remove a president': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its third day of public hearings on Tuesday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. On the first of two witness panels were Jennifer Williams, an aide to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, and U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council.

In the afternoon, former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, and Tim Morrison, former White House aide with the National Security Council will testify. Below are quotations from the proceedings:

HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN ADAM SCHIFF

Schiff, a Democrat, opened the impeachment hearing by addressing the alleged actions by Trump that are the focus of the inquiry he is spearheading.

"To press a foreign leader to announce an investigation into his political rival, President Trump put his own personal and political interests above those of the nation. He undermined our military and diplomatic support for a key ally, and undercut U.S. anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine." "If the president abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections, if he sought to condition, coerce, extort, or bribe an ally into conducting investigations to aid his reelection campaign and did so by withholding official acts — a White House meeting or hundreds of millions of dollars of needed military aid — it will be up to us to decide, whether those acts are compatible with the office of the presidency."

Schiff also addressed attacks on Williams and Vindman by the president and his supporters. "Ms. Williams, we all saw the president's tweet about you on Sunday afternoon ... You are here today, and the American people are grateful. Colonel Vindman, we have seen far more scurrilous attacks on your character and watched as certain personalities on Fox (News) have questioned your loyalty. I note that you have shed blood for America and we owe you an immense debt of gratitude. I hope no one on this committee will become part of those vicious attacks."

HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE SENIOR REPUBLICAN DEVIN NUNES

Nunes, the top Republican on the committee, spent much of his opening statement denouncing the U.S. news media as "puppets of the Democratic Party" who are in "a fevered rush to tarnish and remove a president."

"The media, of course, are free to act as Democrat puppets, and they're free to lurch from the Russia hoax to the Ukraine hoax at the direction of their puppet masters. But they cannot reasonably expect to do so without alienating half the country who voted for the President they're trying to expel." "Americans have learned to recognize fake news when they see it, and if the mainstream press won't give it to them straight, they'll go elsewhere to find it—which is exactly what the American people are doing."

LIEUTENANT COLONEL ALEXANDER VINDMAN:

"It is improper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government to investigate a U.S. citizen and a political opponent ... It would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing bipartisan support, undermine U.S. national security and advance Russia's strategic objectives in the region."

Vindman spoke about attacks that have been directed against him and other witnesses by Trump and his allies: "I want to take a moment to recognize the courage of my colleagues who have appeared and are scheduled to appear before this committee. I want to say that the character attacks on these distinguished and honorable public servants is reprehensible ... We are better than personal attacks." He also addressed his father during his opening statement, saying he had made the right decision to leave the Soviet Union and come to the United States in search of a better life, free of fear, for the family.

"Dad, my sitting here today in the U.S. Capitol, talking to our elected officials, is proof that you made the right decision forty years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family. Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth."

JENNIFER WILLIAMS:

"On July 25th, along with several of my colleagues, I listened to a call between President Trump and President Zelenskiy ... I found the July 25th phone call unusual because, in contrast to other presidential calls I had observed, it involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Police surround last holdouts at Hong Kong campus protest

A small band of anti-government protesters, their numbers diminished by surrenders and failed escape attempts, remained holed up at a Hong Kong university early Wednesday as they braced for the endgame in a police siege of the campus. Polic...

U.N. rights office warns over 'trumped-up' arrests in Nicaragua

The U.N. human rights office on Tuesday criticized the arrest of 16 anti-government protesters in Nicaragua accused of arms trafficking, saying that the charges appeared to have been trumped-up. On Monday, Nicaraguan authorities said the 16...

Russia condemns U.S. decision to end sanctions waiver on Iran's Fordow

Russia strongly condemns the U.S. decision to drop a sanctions waiver related to Irans Fordow nuclear facility and believes the decision violates U.S. international commitments, Russias foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.Moscow...

Tennis-Murray can be Britain's Davis Cup trump card

Britains Leon Smith could be the envy of the other 17 Davis Cup captains this week with three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray up his sleeve as a surprise second singles player.With Murray having undergone hip-resurfacing surgery in Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019