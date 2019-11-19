BJP delegation meets Lt Governor, calls for strengthening of VDCs

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu here and called for strengthening of Village Defence Committees (VDC), officials said. The VDCs were set up in 1990s with an aim to contain the activities of militants and to ensure security and safety of those living in rural and remote areas.

The delegation led by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina also put forth a range of issues of public importance including construction of border bunkers, a spokesman of the Raj Bhavan said. Meanwhile, the spokesman said a Centre Government's Advisory Committee led by its Chairman Sanjay Mitra called on the Lt Governor at Raj Bhavan here.

The committee comprising Arun Goyal and Giriraj Prasad discussed various important issues with Murmu regarding the distribution of assets and liabilities between the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, he said. Separately, Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir State Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKSWRRA) Pramod Jain and Vice-Chancellor, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Prof Nazeer Ahmed also met the Lt Governor.

Jain apprised him about the steps taken by the Authority for the efficient management of the water resources, while Prof Ahmed apprised him of various issues of academic and administrative importance relating to the main and off-site campuses and status of filling up of vacant posts of staff, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)