International Development News
Development News Edition

'Mamata angry as she is afraid of losing minority vote bank': AIMIM Bengal president

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 23:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 23:31 IST
'Mamata angry as she is afraid of losing minority vote bank': AIMIM Bengal president
Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "minority extremism" comment, AIMIM state president Zameerul Hasan on Tuesday claimed that his party is gaining ground in the state which has angered the TMC chief "as her politics revolves around minority vote bank". Hasan said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) will fight the 2021 assembly polls in West Bangal.

"We were ready for the last parliamentary elections but our president Asaduddin Owaisi had asked us not to contest as minority votes might get divided and TMC candidates might loose in minority-dominated areas," he told PTI over phone.

He alleged that the TMC government was not doing anything good for the Muslim community, except practising vote bank politics. Hasan said Banerjee has lost her cool as the AIMIM has been growing by leaps and bounds in Bengal, especially in bordering districts.

Marking a shift in her rhetoric on religious extremism, Banerjee had, at an event in Cooch Behar on Monday, asked people to refrain from listening to "minority extremists" who have their base in Hyderabad, apparently targeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. "Now she is having problem with Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM. During the Nandigram movement in 2007, she herself had called him to Bengal and had sought his support. But now as it

is due to her policies that BJP is gaining ground in Bengal, she is having problem with AIMIM. This is nothing but political hypocrisy," Hasan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan congratulates Sri Lanka's newly-elected President, invites him to visit Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday telephoned newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit the country. Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lankas preside...

Political engagement should resume in J-K sooner than later: BJP's Ram Madhav

Advocating resumption of political engagement in Jammu and Kashmir sooner than later, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Tuesday said no political class was being nurtured from Delhi and politicians have to win the confidence of people of the ...

JNU students accuse police of groping, manhandling women protesters

A day after accusing the police of baton-charging them for protesting on the streets of Delhi against hostel fee hike, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University alleged that even physically challenged protesters were not spared and women were...

At end of 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra', BJP leaders praise Modi

Hundreds of people gathered at the Sabarmati Ashram here in Gujarat on the occasion of conclusion of the BJPs three-day Gandhi Sankalp Yatra, organised by the ruling party as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019