Poll shows "dead heat" after UK election leaders' debate
A snap poll released immediately after a pre-election debate between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn showed a "dead heat", YouGov said on Tuesday. A total of 51% of respondents said Johnson performed best overall whilst 49% said Corbyn was stronger, according to figures which excluded those who said they did not know.
"On balance this is probably better for the Labour leader, why? Because a dead heat when you are significantly behind in the polls is probably better news for you that the person who is leading," said YouGov's Political Research Manager Chris Curtis. "It doesn't seem from these initial numbers to be a game changing moment."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour
- Boris Johnson
- Jeremy Corbyn
- YouGov
ALSO READ
Japan's ageing, labour-starved construction industry gives economy a capex boost
NGT suggests allowance for labourers affected by construction ban in Delhi
France to implement quotas for labour immigration-minister
Mamata govt to give Rs 50k to Kashmir-return labourers
Labour's Corbyn says PM Johnson seeking to "unleash Thatcherism on steroids"