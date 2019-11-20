International Development News
Development News Edition

Ethiopia's Sidama vote on autonomy in latest test for restive regions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Addis Ababa
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 05:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 05:31 IST
Ethiopia's Sidama vote on autonomy in latest test for restive regions
Image Credit:

Ethiopia's Sidama people vote on self-determination in a referendum on Wednesday closely watched by other restive ethnic groups also seeking more autonomy since reforms by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shook up the national power balance.

The special vote for the Sidama, mostly based in the south and comprising about 4 percent of Ethiopia's 105 million population, comes ahead of a national election next year and has brought fears of renewed violence. At least 17 people died in clashes in July between security forces and Sidama activists after the government delayed the poll by five months.

If the referendum passes as expected, the Sidama will control local taxes, education, security and laws in a new self-governing region that would be Ethiopia's tenth. The Horn of Africa nation's regions are emboldened by a more open political climate - and weaker ruling coalition - since Abiy took office in 2018 and eased predecessors' iron rule.

However, that has also brought a surge of long-repressed rivalries between Ethiopia's 80 plus ethnic groups, forcing more than 2 million people out of their homes and killing hundreds, according to the United Nations and monitoring groups.

"DANGER FOR ETHIOPIA"

"Should there be irregularities and should autonomy not be declared, that would be a danger for Ethiopia itself because of course there will be violence," said Dukale Lamiso, head of the Sidama Liberation Front, an activist group. Around 2.3 million voters are registered at nearly 1,700 polling stations, the national electoral board said.

Polling stations open at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) and close at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT). Preliminary results are due on Thursday. Sidama people have been proudly carrying their voter cards and told Reuters they are overjoyed at the chance to vote for statehood. One businessman in Addis Ababa said he had provided transportation for his family and employees to travel back home to vote.

More than a dozen other ethnic groups are considering or already campaigning for region status. The vote will also be closely watched for its tone prior to next year when Abiy has promised a free and fair national poll. Previous elections going back to 2005 were marred by irregularities, violence and clampdowns by security forces.

A potential Sidama homeland would be carved out of the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples (SNNP) region, the most ethnically diverse part of Ethiopia, a rural region of around 20 million people that borders Kenya and South Sudan. The Sidama people want the multiethnic city of Hawassa, located 275 km (170 miles) from Addis Ababa, to be their capital.

The city, located on a lake and surrounded by farmland, is home to the country's first industrial park, opened in 2017, where Western and Asian companies are producing clothes for export as part of Ethiopia's ambitious industrialisation drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

SEMI, Partners Launch Largest Microelectronics Education Initiative Co-Funded by Erasmus+ Program

&#160;SEMI and 19 partners from 14 countries today launched an initiative to fill the skills gap and boost workforce diversity by tightening collaboration between the microelectronics industry and education providers. The project, dubbed ME...

Cricket-NZ's Ferguson misses out on test debut against England

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has missed out in making his long awaited test debut against England in the first game of the two-match series at Mt. Maunganui on Thursday.Captain Kane Williamson told reporters at Bay Oval on Wednes...

UPDATE 4-After meeting AFL-CIO, Pelosi says USMCA must be enforceable for workers to win passage

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday conditioned her support for a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal on better enforcement of its labor provisions, defying pressure by the Trump administration to get the deal done q...

MLB’s Manfred addresses ‘thorough’ investigation of Astros

As Major League Baseball continues to investigate the scandal involving the Houston Astros, commissioner Rob Manfred feels confident that theyre the only team involved and the 2019 American League champions could face harsh penalties once t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019