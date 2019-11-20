International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong demands restoration of SPG cover for Gandhis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 13:56 IST
Cong demands restoration of SPG cover for Gandhis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday demanded in Rajya Sabha restoration of the SPG cover to the Gandhi family and former prime minister Manmohan Singh by "rising above partisan politics" but senior BJP leaders maintained the decision was taken by the Home Ministry based on threat perception. The central government earlier this month replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover given to Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi, daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former prime minister Singh by the 'Z-plus' security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, veteran Congress MP Sharma said there was a clear evaluation of threat perceptions to the four leaders and withdrawal of SPG cover makes them vulnerable. "It is the responsibility of the state to protect its leaders," he said, while pointing out that the Congress-led UPA government had not disturbed security cover of former prime ministers, including that of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and also of other protectees Thee security cover was neither diluted nor withdrawn during the 10-years of UPA rule, he added.

He further said that after the withdrawal of the SPG cover to Gandhis and Singh there are well-founded concerns. "We would urge the government that these issues of personal safety, security, and lives of our leaders have to be beyond partisan political considerations.

"Please rise above that. Review and restore (SPG security cover). That would be in the national interest, otherwise, the intention will be questioned today, tomorrow and in the future," Sharma said. Defending the government's decision to downgrade the security cover, senior BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said the decision has been taken by the Home Ministry, and moreover, the threat perception to the Gandhis has disappeared with the end of the LTTE in Sri Lanka.

"Threat perceptions have always been the judgment of the Home Ministry...It has been always been a special committee in the Home Ministry which decides. If there is any question about it, one can go to court and challenge it," he said. He further said the threat originally arose out of the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

"That issue has disappeared because of two reasons," Swamy said. "First there is no LTTE" and second the "attitude" of protectees towards those who have given the death penalty for the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi by the Supreme Court, he said.

He said Gandhi's have been asking for reduction of punishment of those involved in the assassination and even Sonia Gandhi had written to the President of India in this regard. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he too was not in favour of reduction in punishment.

BJP working president J P Nadda said no politics should be seen in the move to replace their security cover. He said the Home Ministry has a "set pattern" and "protocol" in assessing threat perceptions to leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-Thai court disqualifies rising opposition party leader as MP

Thailands Constitutional Court on Wednesday disqualified the leader of an opposition party and fierce government critic from parliament after finding him guilty of violating election law.Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 40, the leader of the ...

Golf-Hong Kong Open postponed due to protest violence - organisers

The Hong Kong Open golf tournament has been postponed after violence from anti-government protests escalated this week, the Asian Tour and European Tour said on Wednesday.Regretfully the European Tour, in conjunction with our tournament co-...

Bangladesh wary of early sun set

Bangladeshs spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori conceded that early sunset in Kolkata could pose a massive challenge for his teams batsmen during the twilight hours of the upcoming historic DayNight Test against India starting on Friday....

UPDATE 1-FBI wishes it had acted quicker as China stole intellectual property

The FBI wished it had taken swifter action as Beijing recruited U.S.-based researchers to transfer intellectual property from American laboratories, a senior official at the agency said on Tuesday during Senate testimony. China has repeated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019