Mamata visits village of labourers slained in Kashmir

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:45 IST
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:38 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited the village in Murshidabad district from where five migrant labourers, who were killed by terrorists at Kulgam in Kashmir hailed. Banerjee, who had earlier announced compensation of Rs five lakh for the families of each of the five killed, went to Bahalnagar village after addressing a public meeting at Sagardighi in Murshidabad district.

"I have come here to meet the families of the labourers killed in Kashmir. I have instructed the district officials to build houses for these families under Bangla Awas Yojana", she told reporters here. The state government had also provided logistical support to bring back the remaining labourers of the state from Kashmir. On their return to Kolkata, each of them was handed over Rs 50,000 in cash to help them start some earning venture.

"Other than us (West Bengal government), nobody has shown any desire to inquire about the plight of these (affected) families. This is very unfortunate", Banerjee added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

