International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Pound slips as Labour leader Corbyn "exceeds low expectations" in election debate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:44 IST
UPDATE 1-Pound slips as Labour leader Corbyn "exceeds low expectations" in election debate

Sterling fell for the second straight day on Wednesday, dented by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's better-than-expected showing in a pre-election TV debate versus Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is perceived by markets as more business-friendly.

The currency also inched to a one-week low against the euro though it remains not far from six-month highs, given opinion polls show Johnson's Conservative Party still in with a hefty lead of as much as 18 percentage points before the Dec. 12 election. However, a snap poll released immediately after the televised debate showed a "dead heat", YouGov said on Tuesday. Polls showed 51% of the public said Johnson had emerged the victor in the debates, while 49% backed Corbyn - a result that analysts said reflected better on the Labour leader.

"Given how far Corbyn’s personal ratings are below Johnson’s and how far Labour are behind in the polls, then such a split could be seen a small victory for the opposition," Deutsche Bank analysts said. Tuesday's testy leadership debate with Corbyn saw Johnson double down on his Brexit promises, saying only he could take Britain out of the European Union quickly. Corbyn said an election win for Johnson would put Britain's public health service at risk.

With the prospect of widespread infrastructure nationalization under Labour, and an abrupt Brexit possible under Johnson’s Conservatives, many business leaders say they face unprecedented levels of uncertainty. The pound weakened to a low of $1.2888 against a generally firmer U.S. currency which was benefiting from renewed concerns over the direction of U.S.-China trade talks.

Against the euro, the pound traded as high at 85.83 pence , off six-month highs hit on Monday at 85.22 pence. "Corbyn exceeds low expectations in TV debate," MUFG wrote. "Opinion polls will now be watched closely to see if the TV debate has a material impact on public support. If evidence begins to emerge of Labour narrowing the Tories' lead, the pound could come under further selling pressure."

However, a significant shift in opinion polls might be needed to push the pound out of recent ranges. The currency as well as UK domestic stocks have rallied this month as betting markets have raised the chances of a parliamentary victory for the Conservatives. On betting exchange Betfair, odds of a Conservative majority have tumbled to 4/9, roughly a 69% probability. "The debate was not a game changer for sterling," Rabobank currency strategist Piotr Matys, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa investigates possible IP theft from defence firm Denel

South Africa is investigating the alleged misappropriation of intellectual property rights belonging to state defence firm Denel, the Special Investigating Unit SIU confirmed on Wednesday. The IP relates to air-to-air missiles, stand-off we...

SC comes to rescue of DJ operators in UP, stays effect of blanket ban order of HC

Coming to the rescue of Disk Jockeys who make their living by performing at marriage and birthday parties in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court has stayed the blanket ban imposed on their operations by the Allahabad High Court. Ahead of the u...

Punjab investors prefer to invest in equity: Karvy wealth

Individual investors in Punjab have placed their trust in equity the most, Karvy Private Wealth said on Wednesday. Individual investors in Punjab have opted for a higher allocation to equity products in their mutual fund portfolio at 68.11 ...

Iran says any figures on protest casualties "speculative" - official's tweet

Iran said on Wednesday that any figures on casualties during the countrys bloody protests over petrol price hikes were speculative, not reliable unless confirmed by Tehran, the countrys U.N. mission spokesman Alireza Miryousefi tweeted.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019