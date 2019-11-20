International Development News
Development News Edition

Oppn raises the issue of absence of ministers in the House

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:36 IST
Oppn raises the issue of absence of ministers in the House

Odisha Assembly on Wednesday witnessed noisy scenes as the opposition MLAs raised the issue of absence of ministers in the House, forcing Speaker S N Patro to ask the government chief whip to ensure that at least one minister should be present when the proceeding is on. The matter cropped up during the Zero Hour when Leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra was speaking on the mysterious death of a woman panchayat extension officer in Jajpur district on October 16.

When Mishra was speaking, senior Congress members Taraprasad Bahinipati and Santosh Singh Saluja drew the attention of the Speaker that there is no minister in the House. They said at least one member of the council of ministers must be present when the House is functioning. Calling it BJD government's lack of respect towards the House, Bahinipati, Saluja, and others rushed to well of the House and shouted slogans. The opposition BJP members also strongly condemned the absence of any minister in the House.

Going a step forward, Mishra started making headcounts of BJD lawmakers and found only 25 of the 113 BJD members present in the House and not a single minister. As the issue cropped up, at least four ministers - Sudam Marndi (Revenue and Disaster Management), B K Arukha (Parliamentary Affairs), Niranjan Pujari (Finance) and Padmini Dian - rushed to the House.

"It is the responsibility of the government chief whip to ensure that at least one minister should be present when the House is functioning. Please ensure that one member from the government should be there," the speaker said. While targeting the state government, Mishra said: "Whatever the members say or raise issues should reach the government through ministers. It is a fact that media is there to ensure that the issues debated in House reach the people, but ministers have specific roles to play in the assembly.

Therefore, at least one of the ministers needs to remain present in the House." The Assembly had also witnessed a similar situation on Tuesday. BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the first day of the winter session of the Assembly on November 13, had asked all the party MLAs to be punctual and sincerely attend the proceeding. The direction, though not a whip, was made keeping in view the party MLAs absence in the House after Question Hour.

Patnaik has assigned the government chief whip, Pramilla Mallick, to keep a tab on the attendance of the BJD members in the House and report him daily at 11.30 am. Even the party president has informed the MLAs that they need to take permission from him if anyone needs to leave for more than two days. Mallick admitted that there was no minister in the House for some time.

"The ministers had gone outside the House for time being and they immediately returned the joined the proceeding," Mallick said adding that she will ensure that at least one minister remains present in the House henceforth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi king says kingdom seeks political settlement in Yemen

Saudi Arabias King Salman said on Wednesday the kingdom sought a political settlement in Yemen and hoped a recent agreement signed in Riyadh would open the door to broader peace talks.He was speaking in an annual address to the Shura Counci...

UPDATE 2-France pledges more cash and debt relief for hospitals to quell unrest

France will absorb 10 billion euros 11.1 billion of public hospital debt, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday, in an emergency measure designed to end months of protests by disgruntled doctors and nurses. Philippe also promise...

Oppn raises the issue of absence of ministers in the House

Odisha Assembly on Wednesday witnessed noisy scenes as the opposition MLAs raised the issue of absence of ministers in the House, forcing Speaker S N Patro to ask the government chief whip to ensure that at least one minister should be pres...

FlexiLoans.com emerges among the top 100 global FinTech innovators' list by KPMG and H2 Ventures

Only four Indian FinTech startups made their way to the Emerging 50 ListMumbai FlexiLoans has been ranked amongst Emerging 50 FinTechs, according to a report released by KPMG in collaboration with H2 Ventures. The 2019 Fintech100 list feat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019