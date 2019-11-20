International Development News
UK's Johnson says Conservatives would raise payroll tax threshold

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 20-11-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:39 IST
UK's Johnson says Conservatives would raise payroll tax threshold
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that his Conservative Party would raise the threshold at which workers start to pay the National Insurance payroll tax to 12,000 pounds ($15,487) a year.

National Insurance is currently payable on earnings over 8,632 pounds a year, and the increase in the starting threshold would bring it in line with income tax.

"We're going to be cutting National Insurance up to 12,000," Johnson said in response to a question at a campaign event ahead of a general election on Dec. 12. ($1 = 0.7748 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

