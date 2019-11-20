International Development News
Development News Edition

Will provide Maharashtra a stable government: Chavan after Cong-NCP meet

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 21:28 IST
Will provide Maharashtra a stable government: Chavan after Cong-NCP meet

The Congress-NCP alliance on Wednesday gave its most categorical indication about joining hands with arch rival Shiv Sena with former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan expressing confidence of forming a "stable" government soon in the state after a marathon meeting of senior leaders of the two parties here. While the Congress leader hoped that political uncertainty will soon end in Maharashtra, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik was unambiguous about the need to join hands with the Sena, asserting that a government cannot be formed in the state without the three parties coming together.

This is the most emphatic public statement by the Congress-NCP combine about their intent to join hands with the Sena to form government. Speaking to reporters after a marathon meeting at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence here, both leaders said the current spell of President's rule in the state has brought administration to a standstill, and the two parties are confident of ending this.

The announcement, which is likely to end whatever little doubt remained over whether the Congress will back the Sena or not amid reports of opposition to such an alliance by a section of its leaders, came a day after Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Senior Congress leaders Ahmad Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge were part of the nearly four-hour-long deliberations held at Pawar's residence.

Earlier in the day, Pawar had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss farmers' issues in Maharashtra. Chavan, though, added that some aspects of the likely alliance are still being discussed.

"We had a long and positive discussion... We are confident that we will soon be able to give a stable government in Maharashtra," he said. The Sena may get the post of chief minister in such a formation, sources had indicated earlier.

The state was plunged into political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade ties with the BJP after its partner refused to accede to its demand of sharing the chief minister's post. The BJP and Sena, which fought the October 21 assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member assembly.

The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively. The Sena then began talks with the Congress-NCP alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. State Department nominee Biegun says China action against Muslims 'unacceptable'

The nominee for the U.S. State Departments number-two position said on Wednesday he had no reason to doubt reports about Chinas treatment of ethnic minorities, including the Uighurs, and the elimination of Muslim heritage sites.I have no re...

GM sues FCA, alleging corruption of bargaining process with union

General Motors Co on Wednesday filed a racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Autombiles NV, alleging that its rival engaged in bribery to corrupt the bargaining process with the United Auto Workers UAW union and gain wage and work prac...

UPDATE 2-Spanish court says Ryanair's hand luggage fee is "abusive"

A Spanish court on Wednesday ruled budget carrier Ryanairs policy of charging a fee for hand luggage was abusive and could no longer be levied in Spain.The ruling stemmed from a passenger complaint over the policy, introduced last year, whi...

UPDATE 1-Rallying-Citroen leaves world championship as Ogier exits

Citroen is leaving the world rally championship with immediate effect after six-times world champion Sebastien Ogier announced his departure from the team, the French manufacturer said on Wednesday. Citroen Racing said it had made the decis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019