FIR in Odisha panchayat officer's death tampered with: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday alleged in the Odisha Assembly that the FIR registered in the case of a woman panchayat official's "mysterious" death in Jajpur was tampered with to protect the culprits. The party legislators have been demanding a CBI probe into the case.

"The father and father-in-law of the deceased woman panchayat official were forced to sign on a written paper which was later accepted as FIR," Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said. He also alleged that the written complaint by the woman's husband was not accepted.

"I also demand stringent action against the officials who tampered with the FIR," Mishra said. A woman panchayat officer, Smitarani Biswal, was on October 16 found hanging at a private guest house owned by Rupesh Bhadra, known to have links with the ruling BJD.

Bhadra was arrested a day after on the charge of abetting suicide. Mishra said the accused should be booked under section 302 (murder) of the IPC instead of 306 (abetment of suicide).

Even though the issue has been discussed earlier in the Assembly, it has yielded no results so far. BJP legislature party deputy leader B C Sethi also alleged that the government has misled the people by saying that the private guest house, where the woman was "raped and killed" had been demolished.

"The building is still there even as the government claims that it has been demolished," Sethi said..

