Trump says he doesn't think China is 'stepping up' in trade talks
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has not made a trade deal with China yet because Beijing is not "stepping up" in negotiations.
"I don't think they're stepping up to the level that I want," Trump told reporters after touring a plant in Austin that assembles Apple Inc computers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
