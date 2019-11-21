International Development News
Development News Edition

Canada's Trudeau unveils domestically-focused cabinet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 04:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 04:54 IST
Canada's Trudeau unveils domestically-focused cabinet
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled an inward-looking cabinet Wednesday, with rising star Chrystia Freeland swapping foreign affairs for a new role healing the country's internal divisions. The former foreign minister has been promoted to deputy leader tasked, alongside new Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, with wooing western provinces alienated by Ottawa's environmental policies.

Trudeau expanded his cabinet to a slightly larger 36 members after the Liberals lost 20 seats on October 21, reducing a once-mighty juggernaut to a minority government. The laundry list of looming issues is also longer and more complex than when Trudeau took office in 2015 -- including a slowing economy and geographic political divisions.

One particular worry for his chastened Liberals is the emergence of a separatist movement in the western province of Alberta, where the party was shut out at the ballot box. Climate change emerged as one of the few galvanizing issues in the election, with two-thirds of Canadians voting for parties promising a tougher response.

But oil-rich provinces such as Alberta and Saskatchewan have rejected a federal carbon tax -- one of the few of its scope in the world -- unveiled earlier this year. "As we move forward on issues that matter across the country like energy and environment and other large issues, we will have to engage in a strong and positive way with different orders of government right across the country," said Trudeau.

"I am very much looking forward to doing that with Chrystia by my side," he said, to help bridge "very different perspectives across the country." Trudeau exploded onto the world stage in 2015 as a strong liberal voice and a counterbalance to the rising right, declaring: "Canada is back!" But the debonair world statesman faces an emboldened opposition at home, making every vote in parliament count.

The outlook is further complicated by a resurgence in chauvinism in the French-speaking province of Quebec that has triggered a revival of the separatist Bloc Quebecois. In Ottawa, the government's fortunes have been placed in the hands of veteran MP Pablo Rodriguez.

As House leader, Rodriguez will have to negotiate with a fractious parliament to push the government's agenda, which will be unveiled in detail on December 5. A middle-class tax cut will be first order of business, Trudeau said. On the international stage, Freeland's replacement Francois-Philippe Champagne will have to deal with a diplomatic and trade row with China.

Freeland, however, will continue to nurture Canada's key relationship with the United States and handle ratification of a new continental trade pact with its neighbour and Mexico. Trudeau noted that Canadian businesses benefit tremendously from trade with China, but said his government would "stand up" to Beijing over its "arbitrary detention" of two Canadians in apparent retaliation over the arrest on a US warrant of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver last December.

Several ministers in Trudeau's previous cabinet kept their jobs in the shuffle: David Lametti remains justice minister, Bill Morneau keeps his finance portfolio and Harjit Sajjan stays at defense. Former cop Bill Blair was made public safety minister, and will work on tougher gun-control measures.

Newcomer to cabinet, Marco Mendicino, becomes immigration minister, while Mary Ng adds trade to her official duties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump administration prepares to send asylum seekers to Guatemala

The Trump administration has begun an effort to send some asylum seekers encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border to Guatemala, a move that promises to transform the U.S. asylum system, according to three officials briefed on the initiative an...

Ukraine worried about US aid holdup on day of Trump call: Official

Ukraine voiced concern over a US aid holdup in July, earlier than known until now, meaning Kiev was aware of the freeze at the time of a controversial telephone call with President Donald Trump, a Pentagon official said Wednesday. Laura Coo...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-England make solid start to first test against NZ

Rory Burns and debutant Dom Sibley gave England a solid start to the first test against New Zealand as the tourists went to lunch on the first day at 61-1 at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui on Thursday.Burns and Sibley produced a 52-run opening s...

UPDATE 1-Former Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudis pleads not guilty

A former Twitter Inc employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in San Francisco, where he remains in custody. Ahmad Abouammo earlier this month was indicted on spying charges along with Ali Alzabarah, anoth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019