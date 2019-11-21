Trump expected to sign Hong Kong human rights legislation - source
U.S President Donald Trump is expected to sign legislation passed by Congress intended to support protesters in Hong Kong, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a move sure to anger China.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say when Trump would approve the legislation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
