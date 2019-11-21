Final decision on Maha govt in 2 days: Sanjay Raut
A final decision on the new government in Maharashtra will be taken in the next two days, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday. He told reporters that there there are no plans of any meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
