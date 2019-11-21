International Development News
NDC Course plays important role in preparing military officers: President

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the success of any nation-state depends on how effectively it harnesses all the available resources at its disposal.

The President said that the role of the Armed Forces has expanded far beyond traditional military matters with the developments in military affairs and globalization. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The faculty and course members of the 59th Course of the NDC, called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, today (November 21, 2019) at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the success of any nation-state depends on how effectively it harnesses all the available resources at its disposal. The foremost among these is the human resource. The development of a human resource for national security is the task assigned to the NDC. It imparts knowledge to senior officers from not only the armed forces and civil services but also friendly foreign countries to help them make informed policy decisions related to national objectives and aims.

The President said that the role of the Armed Forces has expanded far beyond traditional military matters with the developments in military affairs and globalization. It is clear that future conflicts in the complex defense and security environment will require a more integrated multi-state and multi-agency approach. The NDC Course, therefore, plays an important role in preparing the military and the civil service officers as strategic leaders to deal with the complex security environment in a comprehensive manner.

(With Inputs from PIB)

