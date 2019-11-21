Will break heads of those trying to poach Sena MLAs: Sattar

Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar on Thursday warned that heads of those who try to poach his party's legislators will be broken. Sattar, who represents Sillod constituency in Aurangabad, said poaching or buying out legislators was not legal in a democratic set up.

The legislator made the remarks even as the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are working out a coalition in Maharashtra, which is placed under the President's rule since November 12. "BJP will not be able to poach any MLA. But those who try to poach MLAs will have their heads broken, and as a special case, we will make arrangements to treat them at a hospital," Sattar said.

"Poaching or buying out legislators was not legal in a democratic set up. It is not some retail shop to (buy MLAs out)," he added. The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the October 21 Assembly elections together and won 105 and 56 seats respectively. The two parties, however, fell out after the Shiv Sena persisted with its demand of sharing the chief ministerial post for two-and-half years on a rotational basis.

The NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively. PTI ENM NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)