Son of Egypt's former President Mubarak says mother ill

  • Cairo
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 16:35 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:35 IST
Cairo, Nov 21 (AP) One of the sons of Egypt's former autocratic President Hosni Mubarak says his 78-year-old mother and former first lady is in hospital. Alaa Mubarak tweeted late Wednesday that Suzanne Mubarak was in intensive care but didn't elaborate on her illness.

He sought to reassure his followers and tweeted: "Things will be fine, God willing!" During Hosni Mubarak's 30-year-long rule, his wife had enjoyed significant political power and championed several projects, including efforts to eradicate female genital mutilation.

The 91-year-old Mubarak was ousted in the 2011 uprising that swept Egypt as part of the Arab Spring movements across the region. He was sentenced to life imprisonment but later retried and subsequently acquitted and released in 2017. Mubarak's two sons, Alaa and Gamal, were both convicted and served terms for corruption. (AP) IND

