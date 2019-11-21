International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Socialism in the City: UK Labour's plans for the finance industry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 17:39 IST
FACTBOX-Socialism in the City: UK Labour's plans for the finance industry
Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's opposition Labour Party published its election manifesto on Thursday, including plans for higher taxes to raise billions of pounds for more public spending and tougher regulation of London's huge financial services industry.

Below are some of the policies: FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX

Labour will expand Britain's existing financial transaction tax on shares to trading in other assets, including foreign exchange, interest rate derivatives and commodities. The tax will be based on who does the trade rather than where the transaction takes place.

Labour says the tax may raise 8.8 billion pounds ($11 billion) in 2023-2024 and will reduce trading volatility.

CORPORATION TAX

Labour will increase the main rate of corporation tax from 19 to 21% by next year, raising an extra 2 billion pounds. The tax will rise to 26% by 2022. The party will also review corporate tax reliefs with a view to reducing them by 4.3 billion pounds.

COMPANY TAKEOVERS

Labour will introduce a broader "public interest" test to stop hostile takeovers "destroying treasured home-grown" industries.

NATIONAL INVESTMENT BANK

It promises to create a National Investment Bank to deliver 250 billion pounds of lending to tackle what it calls the failure of the banking system to provide longer-term funding for small and medium-sized enterprises.

BANK BRANCHES

Labour say they will change the law so that banks cannot close a branch where there is a clear local need for one and will ban charges on withdrawing money from cash machines.

Banks have faced criticism over branch closures with politicians saying they are damaging small businesses, while campaigners say they disadvantage vulnerable people less able to use online banking services.

BREAKING UP ACCOUNTING FIRMS

Labour will force accounting companies to separate their audit and consulting businesses and will impose more robust rules on auditors.

GREEN FINANCE

Labour will de-list firms from the stock exchange that fail to take adequate steps to deal with climate change and encourage financial watchdogs to promote green investments.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Labour has previously said it will halt the privatization of Royal Bank of Scotland if it comes to power. RBS remains 62%-owned by taxpayers after a 45 billion-pound bailout in the 2008 financial crisis, although the government has conducted two share sales as it looks to return it to private ownership.

Labour did not mention halting the privatization of RBS in its manifesto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Supriyo sings Bollywood number to claim govt is taking steps for 'cleaner' air

Union minister Babul Supriyo belted out a few lines of the popular Bollywood song Hawa ke sath sath, ghata ke sang sang in Lok Sabha on Thursday to drive home the point that the government is taking steps for cleaner air. Supriyo, who is a ...

BJP accuses opposition of 'emotional exploitation' of people on Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Wednesday targeted the opposition for questioning the Centres claim of total normalcy in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 provisions and said it is back to its usual trick of emotional exploitation...

Officials sent for training abroad gain valuable exposure: Govt

Officials who travel abroad for training purposes gain valuable exposure to worldwide trends, the government said on Thursday. Replying to a query during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, We aim ...

CBSE seeks report from Guj on leasing out of school land to Nithyananda's ashram

New Delhi, Nov 21 PTI The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has sought a report from Gujarat Education department on how land of a school was leased out to self-styled godman Nithyanands ashram in Ahmedabad without its permission, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019