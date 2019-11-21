International Development News
Centre brought bill to regularise unauthorised colonies under pressure from Kejriwal: AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-11-2019 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:01 IST
Centre brought bill to regularise unauthorised colonies under pressure from Kejriwal: AAP

The Centre was "under pressure" to bring a bill to regularise unauthorised colonies of Delhi in the Winter Session of the Parliament due to the continuous demands of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill which provides for a legal framework to grant ownership rights to the people living in unauthorised colonies in the city, a move that will benefit 40 to 50 lakh people.

"We want an immediate ordinance on this matter and the registry should start immediately. The people of unauthorised colonies have been cheated earlier also in the same way and we do not want a repeat of such an act again by the BJP," said Rajya Sabha MP and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

