Modi not forgiving Pragya Thakur was only for polls: Cong on her defence panel appointment

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:05 IST
Slamming the government over the appointment of controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur to a consultative committee on defence, the Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "not forgiving" her for the "Nathuram Godse patriot" remark was "only for the elections". Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, will be part of the 21-member panel headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Turns out Modiji has forgiven Pragya Thakur. The Gandhigiri was only for the elections. In their hearts, Godse will always reign supreme," the Congress said in a tweet. During the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi had said he will never forgive Pragya Singh Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi by calling his assassin Nathuram Godse a "true patriot".

Attacking the government, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala sought to know how an MP accused of "spreading terror" has been nominated as a member of a defence-related committee. "It is unfortunate for the country that an MP accused of spreading terror has been nominated as member of a defence-related committee. Modi 'has not been able to forgive her from the heart', but she has been given the responsibility of important issues such as the country's defence.

"That is why, when there is Modi anything is possible," Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi. The Bombay High Court has granted Thakur bail on health grounds in April 2017 after the NIA dropped charges against her under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. She is, however, facing trial for multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The 21-member consultative committee on defence includes Opposition leaders such as Farooq Abdullah, TMC's Sougata Roy, DMK's A Raja and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that by sending Thakur to a parliament committee the government has conveyed that "Godse followers are always welcome in Parliament". Party spokesperson, Jaiveer Shergill accused the government of "rewarding" Thakur.

"A Few Months back PM said 'he can never forgive Pragya Thakur for her remarks'. But today she is rewarded with appointment on Parliamentary Committee on Defence --Message is Clear -- It's 'Acche Din' for Nathuram Godse Bhakts," Shergill tweeted. Congress leader Nagma said the move was an "insult" to the Father of the Nation.

"Sadhvi Pragya has spoken bad abt Hemant Karkare a Shaheed she a terror accused, Godse lover, Gandhi hater #PragyaThakur is rewarded wth appointment on Parliamentary Committee on Defence. This move is an insult to our father of the nation. Also to our forces, to every Indian. Sad! (sic)," she tweeted. Thakur, the Bhopal MP, has often hogged headlines for her controversial statements.

She stoked a controversy when she claimed that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a "patriot". Though she apologised for the remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would never forgive Thakur for the comment. The MP was issued a show-cause notice by BJP ahead of the 2019 general election. She previously earned the opposition ire when she claimed that then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her "curse". She had also attributed the deaths of Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley to 'marak shakti' (killing power) used by BJP's political adversaries.

