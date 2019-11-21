International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi water quality row: BJP holds protest near Kejriwal's residence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:29 IST
Delhi water quality row: BJP holds protest near Kejriwal's residence

Carrying water samples from various parts of Delhi, BJP members staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday, days after a report said water in the national capital was most unsafe among 21 major Indian cities. Leading the protest, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged Kejriwal was "forcing" people to drink "polluted" water in the name of free supply. He also claimed that despite Kejriwals' promise of providing safe water to the people of Delhi since 2015, they were getting "poisonous" water.

The BJP protesters, including former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay and party general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, however could not handover the water samples, collected from 500 places across the city, to the chief minister. According to a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report released by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on November 16, all water samples collected from Delhi failed quality tests.

The ruling AAP and the BJP are engaged in a row over the quality of water in Delhi. Kejriwal recently claimed that 98.5 per cent of the 1.5 lakh water samples tested by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) between January and October this year were found to be safe.

Addressing the protesters, Vijender Gupta said it was unfortunate that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not call even a single "emergency" meeting to discuss the problem of "unsafe water being supplied" in the city. Kuljeet Chahal alleged that Kejriwal has "failed" to provide safe drinking water to people and he has no right to be in power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Mobile phone warnings set to aid climate-vulnerable Somali nomads

In central Somalias Beledweyne district, families still reeling from food shortages and livestock deaths after another year of poor rains were surprised by a new disaster last month brutal floods that completely submerged homes after the Sh...

NRC failed in Assam, now BJP wants to avoid embarrassment: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of National Register of Citizens NRC, saying he is now stressing on implementing it across the country to avoid embarrassment following ...

MEA expands passport services in Punjab after inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor

The External Affairs Ministry has expanded passport services in Punjab in the wake of rising applications for the travel document following opening up of a corridor linking the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan with Gurdaspur. As per pr...

UPDATE 1-U.S. says Nicaragua's surrounding of church sheltering protesters 'unacceptable'

The United States is deeply concerned about protesters on a hunger strike in a church in Nicaragua who have been unable to access water or electricity, and will use economic and diplomatic means to support democracy in the country led by Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019