Raj: Cong protests over economic slowdown, withdrawal of SPG cover of Gandhis

The Rajasthan unit of the Congress on Thursday held protests across the state over economic slowdown as well as the withdrawal of the SPG security cover of party president Sonia Gandhi and her family. Protests were held at district headquarters against economic slowdown, rising prices of essential commodities, rising unemployment and the removal of the SPG security cover of the Gandhi family and against "wrong policies" of the BJP government at the Centre, a party spokesperson said.

State Congress president Sachin Pilot told reporters here that the "ill economic policies" of the central government are adversely affecting the middle class and the youth. "The Congress has decided to organise a nationwide movement to make people of the country aware against the wrong policies of the government," Pilot, who is also Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, said.

He said the state Congress will march to Governor's House from the party headquarters on November 28 and present a memorandum to the governor.

