NRC failed in Assam, now BJP wants to avoid embarrassment: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying he is now stressing on implementing it across the country to avoid embarrassment following the failure of the exercise in Assam.

"The NRC has failed in Assam. Even the state unit of the BJP has opposed it. Every party is criticizing the implementation of NRC in Assam. The NDA spent crores on it and the result has been a failure," he told reporters here.

Responding to a question that Shah has announced in Lok Sabha that the NRC will be implemented across the country, Gehlot said, "The Congress, the BJP and all other parties are saying what has happened in Assam... The result which has come out after spending crores of rupees is in front of everyone. Amit Shah is talking like this to avoid embarrassment."

