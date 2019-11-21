Pelosi says Trump undermined national security

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there is clear evidence that President Donald Trump has used his office for his personal gain. She says doing that "undermined the national security of the United States."

The California Democrat says lawmakers involved in the House impeachment inquiry haven't decided what charges they might bring against Trump. She says they don't know if they'll try hearing from additional witnesses.

Pelosi also says she doesn't want to hold up the inquiry to wait for federal courts to decide whether some witnesses can testify. She says the House investigation "cannot be at the mercy of a court."

Democrats have sought testimony from people like former White House national security adviser John Bolton. But these potential witnesses have filed court cases to determine if they must appear.

