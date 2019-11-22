International Development News
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What is the 'fictional narrative' a White House ex-adviser warns against?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 04:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 04:02 IST
EXPLAINER-What is the 'fictional narrative' a White House ex-adviser warns against?
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump's former Russia adviser, Fiona Hill, warned lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday against promoting what she called a "fictional narrative https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-impeachment/trump-ex-adviser-calls-ukraine-election-interference-theory-fictional-narrative-idUSKBN1XV0I6 " that minimizes Russia's attempts to interfere in U.S. elections.

'FICTIONAL NARRATIVE'?

Hill is referring to theories advanced by Trump and his supporters that Ukraine improperly influenced the 2016 U.S. presidential election to hurt his candidacy and boost his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. The conspiracy theories, which have been widely debunked by U.S. officials and others, are at odds with the conclusion by U.S. intelligence agencies https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-cyber-russia/russia-intervened-to-help-trump-win-election-intelligence-officials-idUSKBN13Z05B and Special Counsel Robert Mueller https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia/in-unflattering-detail-mueller-report-reveals-trump-actions-to-impede-inquiry-idUSKCN1RU0DN that Russia engaged in a massive hacking and propaganda campaign https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-indictments/u-s-accuses-russian-spies-of-2016-election-hacking-as-summit-looms-idUSKBN1K32DJ to boost Trump and hurt Clinton.

"The unfortunate truth is that Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions in 2016," Hill told lawmakers on Thursday.

THE 'BLACK LEDGER' THEORY

Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and other Trump allies assert that Ukrainian officials circulated false information among Democrats and U.S. media in 2016 to discredit Trump and his campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. That information, they say, helped spark an FBI investigation of Trump's campaign that dogged his presidency.

They allege that Ukrainians forged a record of millions of dollars in payments - known as the "black ledger" - to Manafort from the country's Russia-friendly president then, Viktor Yanukovich. Manafort resigned from Trump's campaign soon after the payments were made public.

He also admitted to taking at least $11 million from Yanukovich's government last year when he pleaded guilty https://www.justice.gov/file/1094156/download to money laundering, illegal lobbying and other charges. He is currently serving a 7-1/2 year prison sentence. David Holmes, a staffer at the U.S. embassy in Kiev, told the House Intelligence Committee he thought the payments listed in the "black ledger" were credible.

THE DNC SERVER

Multiple U.S. investigations have concluded that Russia's government was to blame for hacking https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-cyber/u-s-indictments-show-technical-evidence-for-russian-hacking-accusations-idUSKBN1K32X1 Democratic Party organizations and leaking stolen emails at politically opportune moments in 2016. Russia has denied involvement, although U.S. investigators named the Russian officers they said were sitting at the keyboard during the breaches.

Some right-wing websites have said that the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which the Democratic National Committee hired to investigate the hack, falsely accused Russia, and spirited the hacked email servers to Ukraine as part of a cover-up. Trump referenced that theory during a July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, mentioning CrowdStrike by name.

"It's not only a conspiracy theory. It is completely debunked," Trump's former homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, said on ABC in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Vikings all-time leading scorer Cox dies at 80

Former Minnesota Vikings kicker Fred Cox, the leading scorer in franchise history, died Wednesday night at the age of 80. He had been placed in hospice care at his Monticello, Minn., home, and suffered from kidney failure. The Vikings mourn...

UPDATE 4-Supporters of Bolivia's Morales march with coffins of dead protesters

Supporters of ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales marched into the capital La Paz on Thursday carrying coffins of people killed in clashes with the military and police, drawing attention to the human cost of the crisis gripping the South Ame...

'Can I actually say something?' Unflappable expert takes on lawmakers in Trump hearing

A British-born U.S. national security expert never lost her cool during hours parrying heated questions from the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Thursday, and emerged as the latest star of the congressional impeachment in...

UPDATE 1-U.S. warships sail in disputed South China Sea amid tensions

U.S. Navy warships, on two occasions in the past few days, have sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea, the U.S. military told Reuters on Thursday, at a time of tension between the worlds two largest economies. The busy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019