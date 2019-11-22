International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Trump and Navy clash again over SEAL commando who posed with corpse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 06:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 05:59 IST
UPDATE 4-Trump and Navy clash again over SEAL commando who posed with corpse
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump and senior Navy officials clashed over a high-profile war-crimes case as Trump vowed on Twitter on Thursday he would not allow a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct to be expelled from the elite commando force. Trump's latest intervention in events surrounding the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher came despite the support of top Navy leaders for the decision to formally review Gallagher's fitness to remain a SEAL.

Gallagher's lawyer said his client was told by a naval special warfare command representative on Thursday that proceedings against him will go forward, despite Trump's assertion to the contrary. The Navy's chief spokesman in Washington later said that "lawful orders" from the president to halt the review would be followed and the Navy was "awaiting further guidance."

A military jury in July convicted Gallagher of illegally posing for pictures with the corpse of an Islamic State fighter while deployed to Iraq in 2017 but acquitted him of murder in the detainees's death. Gallagher also was cleared of charges that he deliberately fired on unarmed civilians. The conviction led to Gallagher, 40, a decorated platoon leader, being sentenced to a demotion in rank and pay, but not prison time.

Trump last Friday restored Gallagher's rank and pay, allowing him to retire on a full pension, while pardoning two Army officers who were separately accused of war crimes in Afghanistan. Critics said Trump's actions undermined military justice and sent a message that battlefield atrocities would be tolerated.

However, the Navy's top SEAL, Rear Admiral Collin Green, commander of naval special warfare, followed Trump's move on Gallagher's behalf by convening a special five-member panel to review the case and recommend whether he should be stripped of the trident pin designating him a SEAL. Gallagher was formally notified on Wednesday that he was the subject of a "trident review board" hearing set for Dec. 2.

Trump's rebuke on Twitter came the next morning. "The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher's Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!" Trump tweeted.

A short time later, Gallagher was told face-to-face by a representative of Green's special warfare command at Naval Base Coronado, near San Diego, that the review would proceed as planned, according to Gallagher's lead defense attorney, Timothy Parlatore. Parlatore told Reuters he, nevertheless, took the meaning of Trump's declaration on Twitter as "unequivocal," saying he considered it a "direct and lawful order from the commander-in-chief."

AWAITING FORMAL ORDER

Rear Admiral Charlie Brown, a Navy spokesman in Washington, issued a statement Thursday evening indicating the Navy was looking for a formal directive, as opposed to a presidential tweet.

"The Navy follows the lawful orders of the President. We will do so in case of an order to stop the administrative review of SOC Gallagher's professional qualification. We are aware of the President's tweet and we are awaiting further guidance," he said. It was not clear what impact a resolution of the Gallagher review would have on similar proceedings ordered by Admiral Green for three of Gallagher's commanding officers, whose accountability the Navy said was called into question by Gallagher's conduct.

Gallagher has insisted that aside from the photos for which he was punished, the court-martial case against him was fabricated by accusers who were disgruntled, inexperienced subordinates who objected to his leadership style and tactics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

TE Kittle, WR Samuel return to practice for 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to practice Thursday for the first time in three weeks, with his status for Sunday nights game against the Green Bay Packers still up in the air. Kittle has not practiced since he came aw...

Trump travels to Delaware base to honor two U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan

U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Thursday to receive the remains of two American soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan this week. Trump, who met with families of the soldiers, was ac...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Pospisil inspires Canada to victory over Australia

Canadas tennis revolution continued as they claimed their first Davis Cup victory over Australia to reach the semi-finals on Thursday with 150th-ranked Vasek Pospisil the hero once again. The 29-year-old recorded his third successive single...

WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Pospisil keeps Davis Cup magic alive as Canada advance

Whatever the pros and cons of the new-fangled Davis Cup Finals, the old competitions knack of inspiring players to upset the form book endures, as Vasek Pospisil showed on Thursday to fire Canada past Australia into the semi-finals.The 29-y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019