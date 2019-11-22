International Development News
Development News Edition

US says will sanction Iran 'abuses' against protesters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 08:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 08:48 IST
US says will sanction Iran 'abuses' against protesters
Image Credit: istockphoto.com

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Iranians on Thursday to send photos and other information documenting repression amid ongoing protests while vowing to sanction "abuses" by the Islamic republic. Demonstrations erupted in sanctions-hit Iran last Friday, hours after the price of gasoline spiked by as much as 200 percent.

Unrest spread to scores of urban centers, during which protesters attacked police stations, torched petrol pumps and looted shops. "I have asked the Iranian protestors to send us their videos, photos and information documenting the regime's crackdown on protestors," Pompeo tweeted.

"The US will expose and sanction the abuses," he added. A near-total internet shutdown has made obtaining information on bloodshed difficult. Officials have confirmed five deaths, but Amnesty International has said the real death toll could be well over 100.

Earlier Thursday US President Donald Trump accused Iran of blocking the internet to cover up "death and tragedy." "Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down their entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk about the tremendous violence taking place within the country," Trump tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guards' official website praised the armed forces for taking "timely action" against "rioters" and suggested that calm had been restored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Brookfield Properties Joins Global Campaign Driving Disability Inclusion at the Workplace

Prepares to host India Inc.-The Valuable 500 with CII-India Business Disability Network IBDN and EnAble India, to make disability inclusion a boardroom agenda. New Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaBrookfield Properties today announced its ...

IIT Kharagpur researchers find Iron Age evidence in Gujarat

Researchers from IIT Kharagpur have found archaelogical evidence of a 3,000-year-old Iron Age settlement at Karim Shahi and a Historic to Medieval settlement at Vigakot near Thar desert. While the archaelogical remains found at Karim Shahi...

FOREX-Currencies in paralysis as trade 'headline fatigue' sets in

The dollar trod water on Friday as a week of mixed messages on the prospect of Sino-U.S. tariff rollbacks left traders on edge and currency markets paralysed, ahead of the release of closely-watched manufacturing data. Headline fatigue has ...

Eden Gardens all set for historic day-night Test between India-Bangladesh

The Test between India and Bangladesh today will be a historic moment as both the sides will play their first-ever day-night Test with a pink ball here at the Eden Gardens. This will also be the first under lights Test in India. When India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019