SPG amendment bill to be introduced in LS next week

Lok Sabha will take up theproposed amendment to the Special Protection Group (SPG) Actnext week, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Friday

Elite SPG commandos protects the prime minister andhis/her immediate family, former prime ministers and theirimmediate family for a certain period depending on the threatperception

While listing out the government's business for next weekin Lok Sabha, Meghwal said besides other bills, the SPG(Amendment) Bill will also be introduced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)