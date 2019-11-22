International Development News
Development News Edition

Modi govt made country proud by abrogating Art 370: Gadkari

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bishrampur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:45 IST
Modi govt made country proud by abrogating Art 370: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre made the country proud by abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir, as the special status granted to the Valley "posed a challenge to India's unity". Addressing a poll meeting here in Palamu, Gadkari said abolition of articles 370 and 35 A had featured on the agenda of the Jan Sangh and the BJP since Independence.

He alleged that the erstwhile Congress governments did not take any measure to scrap the special provisions in Kashmir as they were afraid of losing votes. "Why is that the Congress and the so-called secular parties never touched Article 370? They were afraid of losing votes. The special status had always posed a challenge to the unity of the country.

"We are proud that the Modi government took the bold and decisive step," the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said. The senior BJP leader also hailed the Modi government for its efforts to ban the practice of instant 'triple talaq'.

"It is an issue of social justice. The move to ban instant 'triple talaq' should not be viewed through the prism of religion and politics," he asserted. Attacking the opposition alliance of the JMM, the Congress and the RJD in the state, Gadkari said the coalition was a temporary one and that people should avoid voting for a 'khichri' government.

"The Raghubar Das-led BJP government has provided good governance over the past five years. A 'khichri' government only puts roadblocks in the path of development," he added. Assembly elections will be held in Jharkhand in five phases. Bishrampur goes to polls during the first phase on November 30.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA and the state's health minister, Ramchandra Chandravanshi, from the seat..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Indians charged in money laundering gang bust in UK

Five Indian nationals and an equal number of NRIs have been charged in the UK with a conspiracy to launder millions of pounds through drug trafficking and organised immigration crime. The 10 suspects, including a woman, were arrested earlie...

Prakash Jha to play lead role in his next acting project

Filmmaker-actor Prakash Jha on Friday revealed that he will be playing the central character in his upcoming acting project. The critically-acclaimed helmer, who made acting debut with his own directorial Jai Gangaajal as an antagonist oppo...

Man held for supplying illegal weapons in Delhi

The Delhi Polices Special Cell has arrested a man for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to several gangs operating in Delhi-NCR, officials said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Asin alias Bobby, a resident of Ferozabad in Utt...

Eight SCO States’ Heads sign protocol of 5th Meeting of Ministries and DST

The 5th Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO Member States Heads of Ministries and Departments of Science and Technology and Permanent Working Group on ST Cooperation concluded in Moscow, Russia yesterday. Secretary, DSIR DG, C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019