International Development News
Development News Edition

Plea in Delhi HC seeks inspection of VVPAT slips used in 2019 LS elections

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking directions to Election Commission (EC) to inspect voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips of electronic voting machine (EVM) machines used in 2019 General elections.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:35 IST
Plea in Delhi HC seeks inspection of VVPAT slips used in 2019 LS elections
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking directions to Election Commission (EC) to inspect voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips of electronic voting machine (EVM) machines used in 2019 General elections. The petition filed by social activist Hanasraj Jain prayed for inspection of VVPAT paper slips and cited the data available on the website of the poll body to substantiate his claim.

The plea stated that there are big discrepancies in the number of votes polled and counted at the majority of constituencies. The petition will likely come up for hearing next week. Earlier, EC had assured the political parties and voters that the counting process, especially guarding of strong rooms and counting centres, was done in an absolutely fair and transparent manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

With young prince and PR push, Saudi Arabia ready to take over G20 reins

Saudi Arabia is set to take over the G20 presidency for a year as it seeks to bounce back from an uproar over its human rights record and last years killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The kingdoms new foreign minister, a prince with dip...

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

HIGHLIGHTSTeslas highly-anticipated futuristic pickup truck called Cybertruck suffered a setback after its armored glass windows shattered during a demonstration.The blunder overshadowed the launch, which was live-streamed from Los Angeles ...

Marks & Spencer appoints Tesco exec as new clothing chief

Britains Marks Spencer said on Friday it had appointed the chief executive of rival supermarket Tescos FF clothing division to the role of managing director at its clothing and home division.In July, MS boss Steve Rowe sacked clothing divi...

CasaOne raises $16 mn led by Accel

CasaOne, a furniture rental company, on Friday said it has raised USD 16 million about Rs 114 crore in funding led by Accel. The Series B round also saw participation from existing investors JLL Spark, Freestyle Capital, NextWorld Capital, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019