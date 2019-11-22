Plea in Delhi HC seeks inspection of VVPAT slips used in 2019 LS elections

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking directions to Election Commission (EC) to inspect voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips of electronic voting machine (EVM) machines used in 2019 General elections. The petition filed by social activist Hanasraj Jain prayed for inspection of VVPAT paper slips and cited the data available on the website of the poll body to substantiate his claim.

The plea stated that there are big discrepancies in the number of votes polled and counted at the majority of constituencies. The petition will likely come up for hearing next week. Earlier, EC had assured the political parties and voters that the counting process, especially guarding of strong rooms and counting centres, was done in an absolutely fair and transparent manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)