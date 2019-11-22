International Development News
Development News Edition

Centre likely to surprise with key bills in Parliament in Dec first week

The top brass of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed all its MPs from both the Houses of Parliament - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to stay in Delhi and attend all the sessions in the first week of December, said sources.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:25 IST
Centre likely to surprise with key bills in Parliament in Dec first week
Parliament of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The top brass of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed all its MPs from both the Houses of Parliament - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to stay in Delhi and attend all the sessions in the first week of December, said sources. The sources added that the fresh direction has come amidst speculation that the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to introduce a much-discussed Uniform Civil Code bill, also referred as the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament in the first week of December.

The BJP leadership had stunned the floor of the Parliament by a similar surprise on August 5 by revoking Article 370 of the Constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Top leadership in the BJP has alerted to all MPs to cancel/postpone all public meetings and appointments of their constituency from December 1 and remain in New Delhi amid Winter Session of the Parliament, sources said.

Generally, MPs used to attend the Parliament session from Monday to Friday and leave Delhi to attend public meetings in their respective constituencies during weekends (Saturday and Sunday). Earlier, BJP had organized two days workshop on August 3 and 4 to keep engaged its MPs in Delhi to ensure their attendance in the Parliament. On the next day, which was August 5 (Monday), Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced to revoke the special status granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

It may be noted that Shah on Wednesday had said that the central government will do amendments in Civil Code so that non-Muslim refugees coming to India after being exploited from neighbouring countries can get Indian Citizenship. The Union Government is all set to bring Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Winter Session. But the more surprising buzz doing rounds is that the Centre is planning to formulate and draft Uniform Civil Code bill so that they could directly introduce it in the Parliament.

The number game of the BJP and its alliance partners in NDA in the Rajya Sabha is weak, yet the central government had succeeded to arrange majority numbers with the favours of some opposition party for Triple Talaq bill and revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Despite the separation of Shiv Sena from NDA and a weak majority in Rajya Sabha,Union Government looks confident this year in the Winter Session and is likely to pass many important bills as similar to last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Iraqi forces kill four protesters, cleric warns of crisis

Iraqi security forces killed four protesters in Baghdad on Friday and forcibly dispersed activists blocking the main port near Basra, as the countrys top cleric warned nothing but speedy electoral reforms would resolve unrest. Security forc...

Champions Yacht Club K-1000 Rally to commence on Nov 23,

Champions Yacht Club K-1000 Rally to commence on Nov 23, Bengaluru, Nov 22 PTIThe Champions Yacht Club K- 1000 Rally, the fourth round of the FMSCI National Rally Championship, will commence here on Saturday. INRC Championship leader...

Pope cautions Thai youth against tech pitfalls

Pope Francis warned against the potential pitfalls of technology and the competition for young peoples attention on Friday, dedicating the final full day of his Bangkok trip to engaging the next generation of Catholics. The pontiff is on hi...

Day/Night Test: India reach 174-3 at stumps against Bangladesh on day 1

India reached 174 for 3 at stumps after dismissing Bangladesh for 106 on the opening day of their maiden DayNight Test here on Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli 59 and Ajinkya Rahane 23 were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019