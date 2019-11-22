BJP Mahila Morcha holds protest at Jal Board HQ

Members of Delhi BJP's Mahila Morcha staged a demonstration near the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters here on Friday, alleging that contaminated water was being supplied in the city. Leading the protest, BJP's national general secretary Saroj Pandey said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has no right to remain in power, alleging that he has failed to ensure safe drinking water to people in the city.

"People are suffering from water borne diseases due to the dirty water they are forced to consume," she claimed. President of Delhi BJP Morcha Poonam Parashar Jha claimed that people will not vote for Kejriwal in the coming Assembly polls as he has failed to ensure safe drinking water supply to them.

A recent report by the Bureau of Indian Standards claimed that the water samples from the national capital failed quality tests, resulting in an intense blame game between the ruling AAP in Delhi and the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)