International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP Mahila Morcha holds protest at Jal Board HQ

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:26 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:26 IST
Members of Delhi BJP's Mahila Morcha staged a demonstration near the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters here on Friday, alleging that contaminated water was being supplied in the city. Leading the protest, BJP's national general secretary Saroj Pandey said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has no right to remain in power, alleging that he has failed to ensure safe drinking water to people in the city.

"People are suffering from water borne diseases due to the dirty water they are forced to consume," she claimed. President of Delhi BJP Morcha Poonam Parashar Jha claimed that people will not vote for Kejriwal in the coming Assembly polls as he has failed to ensure safe drinking water supply to them.

A recent report by the Bureau of Indian Standards claimed that the water samples from the national capital failed quality tests, resulting in an intense blame game between the ruling AAP in Delhi and the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Iraqi forces kill four protesters, cleric warns of crisis

Iraqi security forces killed four protesters in Baghdad on Friday and forcibly dispersed activists blocking the main port near Basra, as the countrys top cleric warned nothing but speedy electoral reforms would resolve unrest. Security forc...

Champions Yacht Club K-1000 Rally to commence on Nov 23,

Champions Yacht Club K-1000 Rally to commence on Nov 23, Bengaluru, Nov 22 PTIThe Champions Yacht Club K- 1000 Rally, the fourth round of the FMSCI National Rally Championship, will commence here on Saturday. INRC Championship leader...

Pope cautions Thai youth against tech pitfalls

Pope Francis warned against the potential pitfalls of technology and the competition for young peoples attention on Friday, dedicating the final full day of his Bangkok trip to engaging the next generation of Catholics. The pontiff is on hi...

Day/Night Test: India reach 174-3 at stumps against Bangladesh on day 1

India reached 174 for 3 at stumps after dismissing Bangladesh for 106 on the opening day of their maiden DayNight Test here on Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli 59 and Ajinkya Rahane 23 were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading ...
