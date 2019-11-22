President to launch District Model and 16 Days campaign in Limpopo

President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit Limpopo Province on Monday and Tuesday, 25 and 26 November 2019, to launch the final phase of the pilot of the District Development Model and mark the commencement of the annual campaign of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

The President will also visit Eskom's flagship Medupi power station where he will tour the plant and interact with staff.

The events will take place around Lephalale in the Waterberg District Municipality.

Government is piloting the District Development Model at the OR Tambo District Municipality in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, a largely rural community, as well as the eThekwini Municipality in Durban, a large urban area.

The final launch of the pilot in Lephalale in the Waterberg District Municipality focuses on what is largely a mining community.

The District Development Model is aimed at ensuing integrated planning, budgeting, and development by all three spheres of government.

The Cabinet-approved District Development Model is due for implementation in all of South Africa's 44 municipal districts and 8 metropolitan areas.

The Waterberg District is the largest platinum-producing area in Limpopo province.

Lephalale is surrounded by a range of agricultural activities including game farming, livestock farming, and irrigated agriculture - all of which contribute to the economic development of the district and province.

Inspired by the Khawuleza (hurry up) call to action, the District Development Model aims to accelerate, align and integrate service delivery under a single development plan per district or metro that is developed jointly by the national, provincial and local government as well as business, labor, and community in each district.

Each district plan ensures that national priorities such as economic growth and employment; improvements to living conditions; the fight against crime and corruption and better education outcomes are attended to in the locality concerned.

This development approach ensures that planning and spending across the three spheres of government are integrated and aligned and that each district or metro plan is developed with the interests and input of communities taken into account upfront.

As part of the district model launch, the President will hold a meeting with the Business Forum and also chair the District Coordination Forum meeting as part of the stakeholder collaboration that the District Development Model advocates, scheduled for 25 and 26 November 2019, respectively.

President Ramaphosa will also on 26 November 2019 visit the Eskom's Medupi Power Station where he will receive a status report on the project and be taken on a guided tour of the plant. He is also expected to address the Eskom's staff members.

Medupi will be the world's fourth-largest coal-fired power station and once completed, it will be able to generate enough electricity to power almost the whole of Gauteng. The project has doubled the size of the economy at Lephalale and has brought jobs, skills, and development to the local community, and to the economy as a whole.

Ahead of the Waterberg District Development Model launch, President Ramaphosa will on 25 November 2019 officially mark the commencement of the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children (16 Days Campaign).

The President will visit the Victim Support Centre at Witpoort Police Station where he will also deliver the keynote address.

This year's campaign is themed "Enough is Enough: 365 days to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)".

Following his engagements, the President will then proceed to the Shongoane Stadium in Lephalale to formally launch the Waterberg District Development Model at a community Imbizo.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Deputy President David Mabuza, Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha, Mayor Cllr Morris Mataboge of Waterberg District Municipality and members of the National and Provincial Executives and Mayoral Committees.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)