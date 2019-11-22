Committee to probe irregularities in Home Guard salaries in Gzb

A committee has been formed to probe cases of alleged irregularities detected in the payment of salaries to Home Guards in the district, a senior official said on Friday. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that a committee has been formed in the district which will be headed by Yashwardhan Srivastava, Additional District Magistrate (Finance).

The committee will be assisted by Neeraj Jadaun, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Abhishek Jain, Jila Panchayat Financial Adviser and Ashok Kumar, District Assistant Treasurer, he said. As per the directions of the District Magistrate, the committee will initiate investigation into the number of Home Guards, a paramilitary force, posted in the district in June this year and verify their actual posting and the payments made to them as per their attendance in the muster rolls.

The committee will submit its report within seven days to the District Magistrate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)