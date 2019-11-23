UK Conservative lead over Labour narrows to 10 pts -Panelbase poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has seen its lead narrow to 10 points over the opposition Labour Party, according to a poll by Panelbase released on Friday, the first time the lead has shrunk in one of its recent surveys.
The Conservatives were on 42%, down one point from the pollster's survey last week, with Labour on 32%, up 2 points.
The Liberal Democrats were on 14%, down one point, and the Brexit Party was down two points to 3%. Britons go to the polls on Dec. 12.
