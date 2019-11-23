International Development News
Fadnavis back as Maha CM, Ajit Pawar Dy CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 23-11-2019 09:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 09:49 IST
Fadnavis back as Maha CM, Ajit Pawar Dy CM

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath at the Raj Bhavan here at around 7.30 am. Blaming the Shiv Sena for disrespecting the people's mandate in last month's Assembly polls, Fadnavis said, "People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after the results, after which the President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable government, not a 'khichdi' government."

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and J P Nadda for giving me the chance to serve people once again," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added. Ajit Pawar backed the BJP and with the support of Independent lawmakers and smaller parties, the saffron party decided to stake claim to form the government, he said.

After being sworn-in as the deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar said, "From the day the (poll) results were declared on October 24, no party was able to form the government. Maharashtra was facing many problems, including farmers' issues. So we decided to form a stable government." The surprise swearing-in is being described as a political masterstroke of Sharad Pawar, who on Thursday night had said there was a consensus among the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress and the Shiv Sena that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the new government in Maharashtra.

It remains unclear if the NCP has split or all the 54 MLAs of the party have backed the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Latest News

Ajit Pawar has back-stabbed Shiv Sena: Raut

Shiv Senas Sanjay Raut on Saturday said NCP leader Ajit Pawar had stabbed the Sena in the back by joining hands with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra. Talking to reporters here, Raut also said the state will never forgive Ajit ...

Nadal powers Spain into Davis Cup semis, Djokovic's Serbia ousted

Rafael Nadal won back-to-back matches to propel Spain to a 2-1 victory over Argentina and a place in the semi-finals of the new-look Davis Cup on Friday. World number one Nadal thrashed Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-2 to pull Spain level after G...

UPDATE 3-U.S. Republican senators ask Treasury for any reports on Hunter Biden

The Republican chairmen of two U.S. Senate committees have asked the Treasury Department, in a letter, for possible reports of money laundering or fraud on the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Bidens son with a Ukraine energy ...

Danny Trejo to guest star in 'American Gods' S3

Machete star Danny Trejo will feature in a guest role in the third season of the hit show American Gods. According to EW, the actor will play one of the many forms that Crispin Glovers Mr World will take in the new installments.Mr World, le...
