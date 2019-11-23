International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump denigrates US diplomats, pushes conspiracy theories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 13:05 IST
Trump denigrates US diplomats, pushes conspiracy theories

Washington, Nov 23 (AP) Offering his own take on five long days of public hearings, President Donald Trump brushed off the impeachment inquiry as “total nonsense” on Friday and bad-mouthed a number of the U.S. diplomats who testified to Congress about his Ukraine pressure campaign. In one breath, Trump said House Democrats looked like “fools” during the hearings on Capitol Hill. In another, he offered a window into his political strategy ahead of an expected House vote to impeach him. If that happens, the Senate would hold a trial on whether to oust him from office.

“I think we had a tremendous week with the hoax,” Trump said at the White House. At the same time, he talked up debunked conspiracy theories that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, speaking just one day after a former White House adviser testified that the claim was a “fictional narrative” that played into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump also repeated claims that Obama administration officials spied on his campaign and underscored the need to keep Republicans unified against impeachment. “I don't think I've ever seen support in the Republican party like we do right now,” he said.

In a 57-minute, animated phone interview on “Fox & Friends,” Trump said he did not expect to be impeached. But he added that if the House did vote to impeach him, he would welcome a trial in the Republican-led Senate. “Frankly, I want a trial,” he said.

A trial, he said, would give Republicans a chance to question Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who led the hearings as chairman of the House intelligence committee. Procedures for a Senate trial still are being worked out, but Republicans may well be hesitant to adopt Trump's idea of turning a lawmaker into a witness. “I want to see Adam Schiff testify about the whistleblower, who is a fake whistleblower,” the president said, adding that he knows the identity of the whistleblower whose formal complaint launched the impeachment inquiry.

Trump's professed confidence came after impeachment witnesses testified under oath that the president withheld aid from Ukraine to press the country to investigate his political rivals. Trump insisted he was trying to root out corruption in the Eastern European nation when he held up nearly $400 million in military aid to help Ukraine battle Russian aggression.

“I think it's very hard to impeach you when they have absolutely nothing," Trump said. He denied there was any quid pro quo, extortion or bribery. He also denied holding up a White House meeting or military aid to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son's dealings in Ukraine.

Uncowed by witnesses who warned against playing into the Russians' hands, Trump repeated a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukrainians might have hacked the Democratic National Committee's network in 2016 and framed Russia for the crime. “They gave the server to CrowdStrike, which is a company owned by a very wealthy Ukrainian,” Trump said. “I still want to see that server. The FBI has never gotten that server.”

Trump's claim on Ukraine being behind the 2016 election interference has been discredited by intelligence agencies and his own advisers. CrowdStrike, an internet security firm based in California, investigated the DNC hack in June 2016 and traced it to two groups of hackers connected to a Russian intelligence service — not Ukraine. The company's co-founder Dmitri Alperovitch is a Russian-born U.S. citizen who immigrated as a child and graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Fiona Hill, a former Russia adviser on the White House National Security Council, admonished Republicans in her testimony on Thursday for pushing unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election. “This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves,” Hill said.

Trump continued to distance himself from other impeachment witnesses, including Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union. Sondland said he was working on a deal to arrange a White House visit if Zelenskiy publicly announced investigations into Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company. Democrat Joe Biden's son Hunter was a Burisma board member.

Speaking of Sondland, Trump said, “I hardly know him, OK? I've spoken to him a few times.” The president said Sondland left out of his opening statement his account of a phone conversation in which Trump said: “I want nothing. No quid pro quo. Have Zelenskiy do whatever is right.” Sondland “didn't put that in,” Trump said. “That was the end of him. I turned off the television.” He also denigrated the testimony of David Holmes, a counselor at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv.

Holmes testified that he overheard a different phone conversation Sondland had with the president. Holmes said he heard the president talking loudly about Zelenskiy, asking, “So, he's gonna do the investigation?” Ambassador Sondland replied that “He's gonna do it.” Trump said he didn't believe Holmes could hear the conversation since it wasn't on a speaker phone. “That was a total phony deal,” Trump said. And Trump continued to disparage former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Trump recalled her from her post in Kyiv before her tenure was to end. Trump called her an “Obama person” and claimed she didn't want his picture to hang on the wall of the embassy.

Ian Kelly, the former U.S. ambassador to Georgia, tweeted in Yovanovitch's defense, saying: “Our official White House portraits did not arrive at Embassy Tbilisi until March 2018. This was because the WH (White House) was late getting them to all embassies.” Trump said he asked why some administration officials were being so kind to Yovanovitch. He claimed they told him, “Well, sir, she's a woman. We have to be nice.” (AP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Guv again proved to be Shah's 'hitman', says Cong

Hitting out at Devendra Fadnavis being sworn-in as the Maharashtra chief minister, the Congress on Saturday alleged that the governor was once again proved to be BJP chief Amit Shahs hitman, while asserting that the illegitimate government ...

UPDATE 3-Cricket-Watling century guides NZ to lead against England

BJ Watling scored the first test century on Bay Oval as New Zealand established a 41-run lead against England on Saturday, reaching 394-6 at the close of the third day of the first test in Mt. Maunganui.Watling ended the day on 119, having ...

NBA roundup: Walker stretchered off as Celtics fall in Denver

Nikola Jokic scored 18 points, collected a season-best 16 rebounds and also had 10 assists and three steals during his third triple-double of the season to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 106-102 victory over the visiting Boston Celtics on Fri...

UPDATE 1-UK's Labour vows action on "tax and wage cheat" multinationals

Britains opposition Labour Party will hold a rally outside an Amazon depot on Saturday as it highlights its promise to target multinational firms it accuses of dodging taxes and cheating workers should it win next months election.In its man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019