Maharashtra govt formation undemocratic, mandate of people disrespected: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said the formation of government in Maharashtra was "undemocratic" and it "disrespected" the mandate of people of the state.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh questioned how the government formation was done in Maharashtra without even getting the majority.

HMB

