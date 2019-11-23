International Development News
Development News Edition

Labour leader Corbyn would be 'neutral' in another Brexit vote

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 15:43 IST
Labour leader Corbyn would be 'neutral' in another Brexit vote

London, Nov 23 (AFP) British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has revealed for the first time that he will remain neutral in the second Brexit referendum that he has vowed to hold if he becomes prime minister next month. "I will adopt a neutral stance so I can credibly carry out the result," he told a special edition of the BBC's Question Time programme on Friday.

Labour plans to renegotiate the deal agreed between the current Conservative government and the European Union, and then put it to another vote, with remaining in the EU being the other option. "This will be a trade deal with Europe, or remaining in the EU," he added. "That will be the choice that we put before the British public within six months."

Some Labour MPs have said they will vote against their own party's deal and in favour of staying in the EU. It is the first time that Corbyn, a veteran eurosceptic who has not revealed how he would vote in another referendum, has stated how he will campaign.

The Brexit issue is threatening to hurt Labour in its traditional working class heartlands, which mostly voted to leave the EU. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to pick up stray Labour leave voters, but suffered a difficult night in front of an unforgiving crowd.

Johnson came under fire for alleged racism in his previous news articles and also for not releasing a report into Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum, which he dismissed as "Bermuda Triangle stuff". Corbyn's route to power in the December 12 election could depend on support from the Scottish National Party (SNP) in some form of coalition.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said in the BBC debate that another referendum on Scottish independence from the United Kingdom would be the price of her support. "I would ask for, and expect, Jeremy Corbyn to respect the right of Scottish people to decide their own future." The Labour leader earlier said that a Scottish independence referendum was "not a priority" in the "early years" of his administration, which he defined as being two years.

But Sturgeon told the audience that she was "not sure he's going to compromise the chance" of becoming prime minister by holding out on the SNP's demands. (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-In bid to repair ties, Japan and S.Korea agree to summit next month

Japan and South Korea agreed on Saturday to hold formal talks next month, taking a step towards improving relations strained by decades of bitterness over their wartime past and now exacerbated by a simmering trade dispute. The decision to ...

Two killed, three injured in road accident near Dharamsala

Two persons were killed and three others critically injured in a road accident on Saturday in Kangra district. The mishap took place 20 kms from Dharamsala when the car in which five youths were travelling collided into a construction site,...

AIFF, NADA to conduct anti-doping awareness workshops

The All India Football Federation AIFF will partner with the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA to conduct workshops on anti-doping awareness. All the I-League and Indian Super League ISL are also going to be part of the workshops, which will...

Aamir, Kareena shoot for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Punjab

Actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab here. The actors, who have previously worked in films Talaash and 3 Idiots, were in Rupnagar from November 12 to November 22 to fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019