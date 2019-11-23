International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak forms parliamentary committee to prevent forced conversions of minorities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 17:35 IST
Pak forms parliamentary committee to prevent forced conversions of minorities

A 22-member parliamentary committee has been formed in Pakistan to work on a legislation to prevent the forced conversions and protect the rights of minorities in the conservative Muslim-majority country, according to a media report on Saturday. According to a notification by the Senate Secretariat, dated November 21, Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani formed the committee after consultations with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq, Dawn News reported.

Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan are part of the committee which also includes Senator Ashok Kumar. National Assembly members Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Shunila Ruth, Jai Parkash, Lal Chand, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Dr Darshan, Keshoo Mal Kheeal Das, Shagufta Jumani, Ramesh Lal, Naveed Amir Jeeva and Abdul Wasay are also members of the panel.

The committee will decide its terms of reference in its first meeting, the date of which has not been announced yet. The committee was formed weeks after a Hindu girl was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam in Sindh province in early September. The forced conversions led to the Hindu community leaders and others holding protests in Sindh against the problem of forcible conversions of Hindu girls.

In July, the Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the practice of forced conversions and abductions of Hindu girls must be stopped and action be taken against those involved in such activities. The resolution was adopted months after the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan in its annual report in April raised concerns about incidents of forced conversions and marriages of Hindu and Christian girls, saying around 1,000 such cases were reported in the Sindh province alone last year.

The Hindu community in Pakistan has carried out massive demonstrations calling for strict action to be taken against those responsible for forced conversions, while reminding Prime Minister Imran Khan of his promises to the minorities of the country. Last year, Khan during his election campaign had said his party's agenda was to uplift the various religious groups across Pakistan and said they would take effective measures to prevent forced marriages of Hindu girls.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

Majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Good to be compared with 'Bajirao Mastani': Gowariker on 'Panipat'

Director Ashutosh Gowariker on Saturday said he doesnt mind parallels being drawn between his upcoming directorial Panipat and Bajirao Mastani as Sanjay Leela Bhansalis magnum opus was a well-made film. Panipat chronicles the third Battle o...

Maha: Hoarding comes up in Baramati supporting Sharad Pawar

Even as political equations in Maharashtra turned on the head on Saturday morning with NCP leader Ajit Pawar breaking his party to join hands with the BJP, a huge hoarding supporting Sharad Pawar came up in Baramati. Ajit Pawar had won the...

Iraq-Iran border crossing reopens after week-long closure - statement

Iraqs southern border with Iran reopened to travellers on Saturday after a week-long closure during mass protests in both countries, the Iraqi border ports commission said in a statement. It did not give a reason for the decision.The Shalam...

Real time NASA satellite data may help cut disaster response time, cost: Study

Emergency responders could cut costs and save time by using near-real-time satellite data along with other decision-making tools after a flooding disaster, according to a study by NASA. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Envir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019