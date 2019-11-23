Pithorogarh byoll: Cong urges people to vote for it to strengthen oppn
The Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday urged people to vote for it in the Pithorogarh assembly bypoll to strengthen the opposition. "A strong opposition is needed for the continuation of the unfinished agenda of the development started by the previous regime," state Congress in-charge Anugrah Narayan Singh said at a press conference here ahead of the bypoll for the Pithoragarh seat on Monday.
Accusing the BJP of taking credit for schemes launched by the previous Congress government, he said, “This party (BJP) has nothing to do with development, it only feeds on rumours, character assassination and taking credit for developmental works done by Congress governments." All BJP is doing today is claiming credit for the works done by former Pithoragarh MLA Mayukh Mahar, he said.
Singh appealed to voters not to get confused or guided by sentiment and vote on the basis of performance only. PTI CORR ALM RAX
